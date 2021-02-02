Jerry Wayne CLARK

CLARK, Jerry Wayne, 75, of Mechanicsville, Va., went home to Heaven, Friday, January 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jonathan. Jerry is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Pat; three stepchildren, Bobby Day (Cathy), Jimmy Day (Betsy), Jean Brennan (Jim); seven grandchildren, Andrew, Philip, Jesse, Jay, Dylan, Noah and Jimmy Jr.; several great-grandchildren; his nephews, David and Kevin Clark; niece, Linda Donhal; three special cousins, Sandra Justice, Larry Hartsock and Tom Boyd; and many other family and friends. Born in Russell County, Virginia, Jerry was proud to be a hillbilly. He graduated from Castlewood High School in 1963 and had many fond memories of his school days. He served in the U.S. Army and was an immensely proud Mason for over 50 years. He was a member of four Masonic Lodges, Stuart Lodge #224 in Lebanon, Virginia Lodge #177 in Claremont, Masonic Lodge #347 in Tuckahoe and Washington-Henry Lodge #344 here in Mechanicsville. Jerry was also an active member of the Shriners and generously gave his time transporting sick children to and from Shriners Hospitals for Children in Philadelphia, Pa. and Cincinnati, Ohio for treatment. He will be greatly missed. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. A Masonic service was held promptly at 7 p.m. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor should be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607 or shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.