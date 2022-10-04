Jessie TALLEY

TALLEY, Jessie Carole, 80, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard L. Jenkins Sr.; her mother, Mary Inez Jenkins; her sisters, Shirley Storms and Gwen Lumpkin; a brother, Lindy Jenkins; and her loving pet, "Tiki." She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Wesley K. Talley; four children, Gail Morris (Keith), Jeff Talley (Carol), Lori Dunn (Kenny) and Barry Talley (Kim); seven grandchildren, Matthew, Jesse, Conner, Spencer, Whitney, Austin and Melody; one great-grandchild, Melanie Gwen; as well as many nieces and nephews. Carole enjoyed crafting, drawing, gardening, cooking and tea parties. She loved being with family and friends most of all. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, with the funeral and interment following at Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gethsemane Church of Christ in Carole's memory.
