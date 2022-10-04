 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jessie TALLEY

  • 0
TALLEY

TALLEY, Jessie Carole, 80, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard L. Jenkins Sr.; her mother, Mary Inez Jenkins; her sisters, Shirley Storms and Gwen Lumpkin; a brother, Lindy Jenkins; and her loving pet, "Tiki." She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Wesley K. Talley; four children, Gail Morris (Keith), Jeff Talley (Carol), Lori Dunn (Kenny) and Barry Talley (Kim); seven grandchildren, Matthew, Jesse, Conner, Spencer, Whitney, Austin and Melody; one great-grandchild, Melanie Gwen; as well as many nieces and nephews. Carole enjoyed crafting, drawing, gardening, cooking and tea parties. She loved being with family and friends most of all. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, with the funeral and interment following at Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gethsemane Church of Christ in Carole's memory. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

John DURBIN

John DURBIN

DURBIN, John Thomas "Johnny" Sr., 79, longtime resident and unofficial mayor of Mechanicsville died on his terms (which shouldn't surprise any…

Brian GENTILINI

Brian GENTILINI

GENTILINI, Brian, 65, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond M. Gentilini and Ka…

Carroll DELBRIDGE

Carroll DELBRIDGE

DELBRIDGE, Carroll Phillip "C.P.," age 78, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. C.P. was born Aug. 19, 1944, to…

Shirley GUY

Shirley GUY

GUY, Shirley Moren Moore, passed away at her home in Mechanicsville on Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Shirley was preceded in death by her…

Winnie SOUTHWORTH

Winnie SOUTHWORTH

SOUTHWORTH, Winnie Mears, died peacefully at her home in Mechanicsville, Va., on Sept. 9, 2022, at 78 years old. Winnie always provided love a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News