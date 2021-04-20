Jim EDWARDS

EDWARDS, Jim, age 79, passed away at his home in Quinton, Virginia, on April 12, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Dan (Lynda); daughters, Jen (Joe) and Shannon; seven grandchildren, Forest, Melanie, Kaitlyn, Brenan, Lenora, Abigail and Joseph “Pax”; and brother, Clay (Janice). Jim served five years in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1969. He worked as the Director of Human Resources at the Southern Baptist International Mission Board for over 30 years. After retiring in 2004, Jim turned his hobby of home repair into a small business, Jim and Judy’s Home Repair, LLC. He and Judy loved working together and serving others who needed a helping hand. Jim led his family with strength and sacrificial love, always pointing them to faith in Christ. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy and will always be remembered for his witty remarks, welcoming spirit and appreciation for a good milkshake. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
