Joan AUSTEN

AUSTEN, Mrs. Joan, 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., originally from England, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Violet Neighbour; and a nephew, Tony Neighbour. She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Boris Austen; two children, Andrew Qyle Austen and Amber Qylee Stanley; two grandchildren, Fariah Austen and Collin Stanley; and a brother, Brian Neighbour and his wife, Doris. Joan was a trained cosmetologist but devoted most of her life to being a proud and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved animals and went out of her way to help them. The family received visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a memorial service immediately following at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to your local “no-kill” animal shelter.