Joan AUSTEN

AUSTEN

AUSTEN, Mrs. Joan, 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., originally from England, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Violet Neighbour; and a nephew, Tony Neighbour. She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Boris Austen; two children, Andrew Qyle Austen and Amber Qylee Stanley; two grandchildren, Fariah Austen and Collin Stanley; and a brother, Brian Neighbour and his wife, Doris. Joan was a trained cosmetologist but devoted most of her life to being a proud and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved animals and went out of her way to help them. The family received visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a memorial service immediately following at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to your local “no-kill” animal shelter.

