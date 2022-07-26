AUSTEN, Mrs. Joan, 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., originally from England, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Violet Neighbour; and a nephew, Tony Neighbour. She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Boris Austen; two children, Andrew Qyle Austen and Amber Qylee Stanley; two grandchildren, Fariah Austen and Collin Stanley; and a brother, Brian Neighbour and his wife, Doris. Joan was a trained cosmetologist but devoted most of her life to being a proud and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved animals and went out of her way to help them. The family received visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a memorial service immediately following at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to your local “no-kill” animal shelter.
Joan AUSTEN
- OBITUARY
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Situated in the Covenant Woods retirement community in Mechanicsville is a plot of land rich with locally-grown produce and flowers. First ope…
The beloved Hanover Tomato Festival returned to Pole Green Park last weekend with a two-day celebration brought to life with live music, a piz…
Construction plans are moving forward for a new elementary school in Hanover County that will consolidate Henry Clay and John M. Gandy Element…
After 44 years of serving as a community staple, Calabash Seafood & Club Midway is officially closing its doors on July 3.
CORSON, Robert Paul 83, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on July 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Flor…
During last week’s Hanover County School Board meeting, John Axselle III, representative of the Beaverdam District and long-serving member, wa…
MITCHELL, Harold "Bones," 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents…
TRIMMER, Carolyn Elizabeth, age 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her p…
Readers rave about Ashland Museum event
SANDERS, Floyd Allen “Joe” Sr., of Mechanicsville, 69, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on July 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his …