BRIGGS, Joan Marie Martin, was born on Oct. 19, 1950, and gained her wings on Nov. 21, 2022, joining her mother, father and brother. She cherished her family more than anything and left behind wonderful memories that will last a lifetime. She is survived by her husband, James "Danny" Briggs; brother, Glenn Martin; daughter, Kimberly Ann Morris (Richard); grandchildren, Jordan, Abi, Alex and Justin Morris; great-grandchildren, Maddox Cottrill, Mae, James and JoyAnna Ellett; and many other family and friends. There was a graveside service for family and friends at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Gethsemane Church of Christ. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Joan BRIGGS
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Editors note: More 2022 Santa Run fire station schedules will be printed in future editions as they become available.
Hanover High School junior Jada Oakcrum has been selected as one of five Richmond Forum Scholars for the 2022-2023 season of the country’s lar…
Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity celebrated an exciting new addition to the nonprofit’s growing list of Habitat homes last week. …
Despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanover’s latest annual report reveals a positive trend in economic development over th…
Local veterans were given the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. last month, with the Old Dominion Honor Flight (ODHF) providing a meaning…
SHORT, David Swanson, 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully into Heaven November 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Da…
The Historic Wigwam has officially returned to Hanover County, carrying almost a century of stories within its restored cabin walls, a rich co…
CUSTALOW, Carl "Lone Eagle," crossed over on Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 78. Carl "Lone Eagle" was born to the late Chief Webster, "Little Ea…
Hundreds of Hanoverians got a head start on their Christmas shopping this year at the Covenant Woods 2022 Christmas Market, which sold an arra…
On a beautiful afternoon at Pole Green Park for the Region 4B cross country Championships, the Atlee Raiders left the park with a historical p…