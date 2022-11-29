Joan BRIGGS

BRIGGS, Joan Marie Martin, was born on Oct. 19, 1950, and gained her wings on Nov. 21, 2022, joining her mother, father and brother. She cherished her family more than anything and left behind wonderful memories that will last a lifetime. She is survived by her husband, James "Danny" Briggs; brother, Glenn Martin; daughter, Kimberly Ann Morris (Richard); grandchildren, Jordan, Abi, Alex and Justin Morris; great-grandchildren, Maddox Cottrill, Mae, James and JoyAnna Ellett; and many other family and friends. There was a graveside service for family and friends at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Gethsemane Church of Christ. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.