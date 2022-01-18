John Bowles, Sr.

Bowles, Linwood, John Sr., 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022 with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Etta May and Robert Bowles, Sr. and three sisters. John is survived by his five children, Tammy DeRush (Eugene), Lisa Russell, Lennie (Toni), Robbie, and Mary Tucker (Eric); ten grandchildren, Jamie, Dalton, Dustin, Jonathan, Matt, Dillon, Aaron, Christa, Arika, and AJ; two great grandchildren, Jillian and Luca; siblings, Robert, Jr., Joe (Judy), James, Becky Tyler, and Hazel Morrison (Thomas); numerous nieces , nephews and other family; along with four special friends, Tommy Heath, Bubba Jones, Steven “Huggy Bear” Previs, and Jonathan Previs. He was an active and loyal member of Richmond East Moose Lodge # 1947. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2pm Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Interment will follow in Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. “HAPPY EASTER!”