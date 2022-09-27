DURBIN, John Thomas "Johnny" Sr., 79, longtime resident and unofficial mayor of Mechanicsville died on his terms (which shouldn't surprise anyone that knew him) on Sept.17, 2022, surrounded by his beautiful family. John was born Feb. 19, 1943 in Orange, Va., to the late Henry and Eunice Durbin. He is survived by his wife and partner in crime of 61 years, Cheryl; son, John Durbin Jr. (Kristine); daughter, Julee Roerty (Gerry); grandchildren, Trevor Durbin (Taylor), Zane Durbin (Ella Alvis), Bryce Durbin, Kyla Roerty; and his siblings, Jimmy Durbin and Janice Singleton. He married his best friend and soul mate, Cheryl, on Sept. 9, 1961; the family only recently learned that they eloped to a roadside marriage ceremony in rural North Carolina. From there the two "run aways" began an incredible life together, disappearing in plain sight to the surprise of no one. John served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, where he lived off base with Cheryl from 1967 to 1968. John worked for C&P Telephone, and then began a lengthy and successful career with the Henrico County Fire Department, where he would retire as Assistant Chief of Operations. Following his retirement, John and Cheryl traveled extensively, including several cross-country U.S. trips, where they often adopted "down on their luck" strangers (much to the dismay of their family, concerned for their safety!). The "runaways" stopped at most Walmarts from Virginia to California. John was very proud of his children and their families. He loved spending time with them and telling the same stories dozens of times with the same passion each time. Any who met John was greeted with a huge smile, a firm handshake and a "How ya doin man" or "Hey girl." He never met a stranger and loved to ask waiters and waitresses to share their life story, which they often did to the dismay of the other restaurant patrons waiting for their food. The family gathered with friends and shared stories that he told at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road, with a service following to celebrate Johnny at 2 p.m. The family joined visitors with a good cry and lots of laughs after the service. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.