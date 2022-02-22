BOHR, John F. Jr., 66, of Manquin, passed away on February 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Doris Bohr; sister, Charlotte Bohr; and his baby boy, Casey Bohr. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; son, Brandon Bohr (Hope); grandchildren, Gracie Verlander, Brock Bohr, Griffin Bohr and Bodie Bohr; great-granddaughter, Sadie; and his sister, Darlene Sumrell (Larry). John retired from Henrico County. He loved fishing, star gazing, the outdoors and was an avid fan of classic movies, westerns and old TV shows, especially the Andy Griffith show. He enjoyed coin collecting, Civil War relics and metal detecting. As one of the biggest Lynyrd Skynyrd fans around, you never changed the radio station if one of their songs were on; Dad said it was illegal. He loved the Grand Canyon and still talked about the 2018 family trip through the desert like it was yesterday. He fell in love with Chincoteague Island, the Wildlife loop on Assateague and all of the OBX where he enjoyed bird watching with his son, Casey. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife and family, especially his grandchildren who were the absolute joy of his life. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 23, at 1 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church, 901 Sharon Rd., King William, Va. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
John F. BOHR, Jr.
