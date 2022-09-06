HERRIN, Mr. John Allen, Retired Special Agent, CSX Railroad, 69, passed away Aug. 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy. He is survived by his loving children, John Herrin Jr, Christopher Herrin and Steven Herrin (Kristi); stepchildren, Kim Marinelli (Jeff), Cindy Rodgers (Chris) and Carl “Hooty” Spiller (Mandy); grandchildren, Isabella, Ezra, Eli, Matthew, Avery, Aiden and Farah; stepgrandchildren, Lauren, Jeffrey, Colby, Mackenzie, Ethan and Carley; siblings, Eddie Herrin, Ocklawaha, Fla., Tom Herrin, Yorktown, Va., Kathy Kendrick, Gray, Ga., Becky Burt, Forth Worth, Texas. The family will receive friends on Sept. 13, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the home of John and Peggy Herrin, 8758 Kailtin Court, Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Hopital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
John HERRIN
- Obituary
