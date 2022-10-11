John MOYER

MOYER, John Douglas. Heaven gained a warrior on Sunday, September 25, 2022, with the passing of John Douglas Moyer after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at home following a Washington Nationals win with his loving wife of 51 years, Nadine, by his side. He lived an eventful 74 years. Doug was born in Richmond, Va., to John and Shirley Moyer, who preceded him in death. He leaves to carry on his name and legacy his sons, Brian (Moe) Moyer of Pompano Beach, Florida and John David Moyer of Roanoke, Va. He was so proud of them. He dearly loved his daughter-in-law, Laurie Beth and his precious grandsons, Xander and Liam of Roanoke, Va., who loved their Pop. He will be missed by his brother, Larry Moyer (Cathie) of Richmond, Va.; and sister, Debbie Quinter (Bill) of Cocoa Beach, Florida; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was a math teacher for 26 years and varsity baseball coach at Henrico High School. He was also honored to be a student athlete in baseball and football, as well as an assistant football coach at his alma mater, Randolph Macon College. He was inducted into the RM-C Hall of Fame 1968 undefeated football team last year on September 25; a day we will never forget. He lived a full and wonderful life, enjoying his family, friends, his home, the outdoors, gardening, cutting wood, golfing, fishing and duck hunting. He has the best and most loyal friends any one could wish for. He loved them dearly. A special thank you to Hunter and Debbie Freed, neighbors who are family, Joe McCue, Ziggy Ziglocke, Mike Fyock, Sam Alexander and his brother, Larry, who traveled this journey with him. A celebration of his well-lived life will be held on the campus of Randolph Macon College on November 6 in Birdsong Center from 2 to 5 p.m. Doug requested in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in his name to the Randolph Macon Athletics Department, P.O. Box 5005, Ashland, Va., or www.rmc.edu. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com. His burial will be private on the land that he loved. May his memory always be a blessing.