John Nelson TRIMBLE, Jr.

TRIMBLE

TRIMBLE, John Nelson Jr., "Big John," 84, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jean Hogue Trimble; their dog, Roxie; sons, John III, Bradley (Tammy), Patrick (Tammy), Rodney (Hope); daughter, Lisa; a very special niece, Ashley (Victor); 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; a brother, Terry; and brother in-law, John Hogue (Jerry). John was born on March 28, 1938 in Paintsville, Kentucky. He was a proud veteran of the Army. He began his radio career in his hometown at the age of 14. He originated his "All Night Trucker Show" in Spokane, Washington. He would move the show to KWKH in Louisiana, and then to WRVA in Virginia, broadcasting from the Jarrel Truck Plaza. John went on to work for WXGI and WLCM until he started his online radio show livestreaming from his home. His final broadcast was Friday, July 22, 2022. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 12 noon on Friday, July 29. Interment followed in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank his many listeners for tuning into the "Big John Trimble Show." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond, 100 Everett St. #1, Richmond, Va. 23224.Online condolence may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.  

