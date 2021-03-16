 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John NICHOLS
0 comments

John NICHOLS

  • 0
NICHOLS

NICHOLS, John A., 83, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie; and grandson, Christopher Bowman; and is survived by three children, Gary Nichols, Tina Silver and Sandra Carter; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. John was retired from Baker Equipment. He was a humble, honorable man and a devoted follower of Jesus. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held 2 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park. 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

NAACP condemns permit in Brown Grove

HANOVER – Hanover County NAACP President Patricia Hunter-Jordan issued the following statement in response to the State Water Control Board’s …

Barbara Cottrell WELLS
News

Barbara Cottrell WELLS

WELLS, Barbara Cottrell, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 5, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Eugene…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News