John NICHOLS

NICHOLS, John A., 83, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie; and grandson, Christopher Bowman; and is survived by three children, Gary Nichols, Tina Silver and Sandra Carter; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. John was retired from Baker Equipment. He was a humble, honorable man and a devoted follower of Jesus. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held 2 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park.
