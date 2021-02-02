CLODFELTER, John Preston Jr., was the father of Kenneth Clodfelter, who was killed in the bombing of USS Cole on October 12, 2000. It is with great sadness that the family of John Preston Clodfelter Jr. announces his passing on January 2, 2021. The son of John Preston Clodfelter Sr. and Mary Yorke, John Preston Clodfelter Jr. married Gloria Lorraine Carter on March 1, 1975, in Henrico County, Va. John will be lovingly remembered by his son and his wife, Joseph and Sherrie Clodfelter; hundreds of Cole sailors; David and Timothy Warfield (brothers); Carol Donaldson (sister); Norma Palamarchuck (daughter); and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; and their two sons, John Preston Clodfelter III and Kenneth Eugene Clodfelter. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, where funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021. Social distancing restrictions will apply. Ten people at one time may be in the parlor for the visitation, and a maximum of 25 people may attend the funeral service. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Arlington National Cemetery. Any donations will be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.