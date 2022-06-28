Johnny GIRAGOSIAN

GIRAGOSIAN, Johnny, passed away on June 22, 2022, after a brief period of care at Covenant Woods in Mechanicsville. He was born to Manoog and Taqouhi Giragosian, proud Americans who emigrated from Armenia. John was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ruby Seal Giragosian; and his older siblings, Archie Giragosian, Haike Giragosian and Rose Giragosian Jackson. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Johnny was a great athlete and played on the Thomas Jefferson High School State Basketball Championship Team in 1934-44 season. He also serviced his country in both the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Army. He was a career pharmacist, receiving his degree from the then, Medical College of Va., practicing until he was 83 years old. He was a lover of road trips and teller of tall tales. His laugh and positive outlook endeared him to all. He was a devoted son and after his father died, he took care of his mother at her home in Hanover County until Ruby captured his heart. It took Taqouhi a while to forgive her for that, but she soon did when she saw how happy she made Johnny. He loved his home in Mechanicsville and was a devoted member of Fairmount Christian Church. The many friends he made over the years will miss him dearly, but they know that his reunion with Ruby will be a joyful one. The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to Sherry Jones for her unfailing commitment to Johnny's care and wellbeing. No one could have given more of themselves. A Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Rd. Interment followed at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Fairmount Christian Church Sunday U & I Class, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.