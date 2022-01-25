Joseph E. BROSCIOUS, Sr.

BROSCIOUS, Joseph E. Sr., 73, of Mechanicsville, a native of Shamokin, Pa., died Monday, January 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralston and Clara Broscious; two sisters, Christina Broscious and Elsie DiRienzo. He is survived by his wife, Sharon K. Broscious; two sons, Joseph E. Broscious Jr. and his wife, Elena and Timothy L. Broscious and his partner, Anna Ramon; a doting grandfather to Ella, Jaiden and Kensley; two brothers, Carl and Fred; numerous nieces and nephews; and Mel the watch cat. Joe earned a Master of Education degree from Vanderbilt University George Peabody College for Teachers. He dedicated his career to serving the blind and visually impaired in the Chesapeake and Hanover school systems. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War. Joe was a member of Restoration Church in Mechanicsville and served as an ordained deacon at the Pembroke Manor U. C. C. in Virginia Beach. He was a devoted father, who spent many weekends coaching soccer teams and was an involved band parent. A livestreaming service was conducted 2 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Restoration Church or seeingeye.org. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.