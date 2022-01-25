BROSCIOUS, Joseph E. Sr., 73, of Mechanicsville, a native of Shamokin, Pa., died Monday, January 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralston and Clara Broscious; two sisters, Christina Broscious and Elsie DiRienzo. He is survived by his wife, Sharon K. Broscious; two sons, Joseph E. Broscious Jr. and his wife, Elena and Timothy L. Broscious and his partner, Anna Ramon; a doting grandfather to Ella, Jaiden and Kensley; two brothers, Carl and Fred; numerous nieces and nephews; and Mel the watch cat. Joe earned a Master of Education degree from Vanderbilt University George Peabody College for Teachers. He dedicated his career to serving the blind and visually impaired in the Chesapeake and Hanover school systems. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War. Joe was a member of Restoration Church in Mechanicsville and served as an ordained deacon at the Pembroke Manor U. C. C. in Virginia Beach. He was a devoted father, who spent many weekends coaching soccer teams and was an involved band parent. A livestreaming service was conducted 2 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Restoration Church or seeingeye.org. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Joseph E. BROSCIOUS, Sr.
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
As last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover School Board meeting began, Beaverdam representative John Axselle asked that the agenda be amended …
Bowles, Linwood, John Sr., 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022 with his family by his side. He was preceded in d…
Richmond Suburban Newspapers (RSN) is proud to announce the appointment of Christina Amano Dolan as the new editor of The Mechanicsville Local…
ASHLAND – Pamunkey Regional Library’s Ashland Branch kicked off the new year with its first ever “Instant Shakespeare” event held this month. …
A somber mood permeated the atmosphere at last week’s Hanover Board of Supervisors meeting as fellow board members and other colleagues rememb…
WAITMAN, Bonnie Jeanne, 58, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 3, 2022. Bonnie was born in Richmond, Va., to Paul and Jene Waitman on Ma…
Hanover County’s longest serving Board of Supervisors member and Beaverdam District representative Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley died peacefully o…
NEELY, Richard Allen Jr., 70, of Richmond, died suddenly early Monday morning, January 10, 2022, in the comfort of his home. A kind and friend…
JENKINS, Catherine Gillette, 93, daughter of the late Lester and Leila Waldrop; and widow of the late Reverend Charles O. Jenkins Sr., passed …
BECK, Glenn Stephen, "Steve," 64, passed away at home surrounded by his family Thursday, January 6, 2022. He leaves behind his wife of 36 year…