Josephine ATKINSON

ATKINSON, Josephine Powers, passed peacefully on April 14, 2022, in Henrico, Virginia. Josephine graced the earth with a pure and unconditional kindness, a deep love for her family and an irrepressible sweetness that put anyone who came in contact with her at ease and comfort. She was an avid gardener and appreciated the beauty of nature. She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Michaels (David), Kathy Power (Gary) and Donna McCance (McGregor). A son, Donald Atkinson, preceded her in death. Known affectionately as "Grandma Jo," she drew a special joy from the presence of her grandchildren, Bradley and Matthew Power, Jessica Michaels and Sierra and Shannan McCance. Josephine was born on November 30, 1926 to James Leslie and Mary Lane Powers and is survived by a sister, Hilda Wickham (Ed). She was predeceased by sisters, Louise Thompson and Frances Ledford; and brothers, James and Carroll Powers. A private, family graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.