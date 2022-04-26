 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joyce DIXON

DIXON

DIXON, Joyce Reid, 90, the widow of Frances Schooff and George Dixon, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Thrift Reid; a son, Francis "Frankie" Schooff; two granddaughters, Rachel Schooff and Laci Lynn Chapman. She is survived by a son, David Wayne Schooff (Rose); two daughters, Jodi Chapman (Gary) and Terri Synder (Bob); and a stepson, Russell Dixon (Wendy). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Gary Jr., Casey, Kris, Connor and Kyle; also six great-grandchildren. Joyce, her family described as a "bubbly person," founded girls' softball here in Mechanicsville in 1964 and did a number of things in Hanover, including portraying Betsy Ross and absolutely loved driving a school bus for the county. Graveside services was held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family requested that people come as they were and just be comfortable. Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel assistined the family.

