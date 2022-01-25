Joyce Webb PAGE,

PAGE, Joyce Webb, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, at the time of his death, William A. Page Jr.; father, Lewis R. Webb; mother, Clara and her husband, Bill Tuck; brother, Lawrence "Bill" Tuck; and a lifetime friend, June Merkel. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Franklin; her grandsons, William and Matthew Franklin; sister, Audrey Goode; and her daughter, Deborah Steele and her family; Michelle (Carter) and their sons, Joseph and Daniel Washington; sister-in-law, Diane and her son, Nicholas Passagaluppi; and sister-in-law, Shirley Tuck and her family. Joyce was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church and Venable Baptist Church, and a graduate of John Marshall High School, class of 1948. The family received friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, where a funeral service was conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 21. Interment in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hanover Humane Society. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.