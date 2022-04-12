WHITLOCK, Joyce Taylor "Nannie," 92, of Mechanicsville, the widow of Preston T. Whitlock Sr., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, her loving children and caregiver by her side. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Spicer, Lois Smith and Doris Smith; and is survived by her four children, Tim Whitlock (Dee), Jan Whitlock (Dave Stacklin) Kenny Whitlock (Donna) and Tammy Whitlock. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Joyce was a longtime member of Leigh Street Baptist Church and more recently, Hillcrest Baptist Church. Nannie was a woman of faith, love and lots of laughter. The family received friends on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services were held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to any veteran organization.
Joyce Whitlock
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a memorable evening of pageantry fun and celebration of local women’s sparkling abilities, Savannah Liggan of Atlee High School was crow…
LONGEST, Joyce S., 88, of Mechanicsville, passed away on March 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Bernice Southard…
GARRETT, Raymond Nelson, III, age 66, of Mechanicsville, Va.,passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Ray was born on December 5, 1955, in …
BEASLEY, William Perry, 92, our beloved husband, dad, Papa, brother, uncle and friend went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2022, after a brie…
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office held its annual “A Salute to our Heroes” awards ceremony last week to honor the county’s many influential …
THOMPSON, Anne Wilcox, 86, of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully passed away at her home on March 30, 2022. She was born in Richmond, Va. to Perr…
PARR, Carol Bondurant Saunders, of Mechanicsville, entered her eternal glory on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her paren…
Community members flocked to the Cold Harbor Business Center last Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the new Hanover and King William H…
ELLIOTT, Mr. Clifton C., "Cliff," 89, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was preceded in dea…
This year is the 40th anniversary of the Ashland Strawberry Faire with lots to celebrate!