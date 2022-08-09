June BEAZLEY

BEAZLEY, June McGhee, 76, of Montpelier, Virginia, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Beazley; her parents, Linwood and Connie McGhee; her brother, Wilson McGhee; her son, Rusty Beazley; and her stepgrandson, Christopher Michael Beazley. She is survived by her stepchildren, Donnie Beazley (Carol), Terri Beazley Flagg (Bryan), Michael Beazley (Kim) and Kathi Beazley Thomasson (Tommy); and her many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. All are welcome to join a graveside service at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, located at 15583 Coatesville Road, Beaverdam, Va., on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.