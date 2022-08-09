June BEAZLEY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BEAZLEY, June McGhee, 76, of Montpelier, Virginia, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Beazley; her parents, Linwood and Connie McGhee; her brother, Wilson McGhee; her son, Rusty Beazley; and her stepgrandson, Christopher Michael Beazley. She is survived by her stepchildren, Donnie Beazley (Carol), Terri Beazley Flagg (Bryan), Michael Beazley (Kim) and Kathi Beazley Thomasson (Tommy); and her many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. All are welcome to join a graveside service at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, located at 15583 Coatesville Road, Beaverdam, Va., on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.  

