Juneteenth festival draws hundreds of Hanoverians

Hundreds of community members joined in the Juneteenth festivities on Sunday, June 19 at a day-long bash presented by Hanover NAACP and the Town of Ashland.

The festival was held on Ashland Town Hall Square and spanned from noon to 7 p.m., with over 400 community members filtering in and out throughout the day, according to the Ashland Police Department.

According to Hanover NAACP President Pat Hunter-Jordan, community members from all over the county and even Richmond attended the festival. Despite keeping advertising of the event to a minimum in order to accommodate for limited space, she was pleasantly surprised by the number of attendees and said it was a great success.

“I received so many calls from everyone saying how much they enjoyed themselves, how much they appreciated the unity of the community being together like that,” she said.

While smaller celebrations have been held for Juneteenth over the years, this year marked the county’s biggest celebration yet for the historic — and now national — holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the events of June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and proclaimed freedom for the enslaved Americans two years after the issuing of the Emancipation Proclamation. The symbolic day has since been celebrated by the African American community for over 150 years as a day to celebrate independence and continues to grow in prominence.

Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday last year on June 17, 2021. Despite this turning point in the holiday’s national recognition, Hunter-Jordan said communities around the country are still resistant to its federal recognition.

“But it has come a long way,” she said. “We have worked hard locally and in other venues to try to make this day known and to have everybody gain an appreciation of what this day means to everybody.”

Last month during their regularly scheduled meeting, the Hanover County Board of Supervisors extended the celebration, adopting a proclamation for Monday, June 20 to serve as a “Day to Celebrate Juneteenth” and closing all county offices in observance of the holiday.

During last week’s meeting, Ashland Supervisor Faye Prichard praised the festival as both an important and “crazy fun event.”

“In fact, one of the best parties I’ve been to in a really, really long time,” Prichard said. “And I look forward to celebrating again next year and having the rest of us put our dancing shoes on.”

The festival included a jam-packed set list of live performances. Visitors danced and enjoyed refreshments on the lawn while listening to live music by GlenRoy Bailey & His Jazz Ensemble, Bubba Johnson & The Gospel Gents, the Patrick Henry High School Chorus, Hanover Idol Rebecca Turner, Aubrey Hopson and many more. Hanover local DJ Meldin Gates volunteered his services between performances and kept the crowd’s energy elevated throughout the festival.

The celebration included something for everybody, with a children’s area, food trucks, wine tastings and vendors along with free gifts presented to all fathers in honor of Father’s Day.

The vendors of the day featured local black business owners and creators along with organizations such as Equality Virginia, Hanover County Black Heritage Society and Chickahominy Health who offered COVID-19 booster shots to a large number of visitors throughout the day.

The Hanover NAACP’s stand featured colorful graphic T-shirts in honor of Juneteenth, with visitors wearing the messages of “Black History is American History,” “Be the Dream” and others throughout the day. According to Hunter-Jordan, only three T-shirts were left by the end of the day with the community “fully supporting” their effort of offering “positive messages to put out to the community.”

She said the acknowledgement of the holiday continues to grow and that Hanover NAACP will “definitely” hold a similar festival next year – one that is “bigger and better” than ever before.

“Everything we do is a community effort in hopes of bringing Hanover together as a people – as a community,” she said. “And so yes, we definitely look forward to a coming event in 2023.”

When reflecting on the entirety of the day-long celebration, Hunter-Jordan said the most enjoyable aspect was the “loving atmosphere” of the community coming together.

“We didn't hear a cross word all day,” she said. “There was no negativity all day. It was a community united and enjoying each other's company – that’s what made my day.”