Justin Taylor AKERS

AKERS, Justin Taylor, 29, of King William, passed away on September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Linda McCormack. He is survived by his mother, Daniele Akers-Adams (Marc); father, Lonnie Akers; grandparents, Harry McCormack, Lottie and Arthur Chin; sister, Katelyn Akers (Adande Bryson); stepbrother, Daniel Adams; niece and nephews, Madison, Micah and Tyler; and uncle, Kevin McCormack (Melissa). Justin loved his family, his friends, culinary arts, travel and his music. He will be forever loved and greatly missed. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, at Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.