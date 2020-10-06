AKERS, Justin Taylor, 29, of King William, passed away on September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Linda McCormack. He is survived by his mother, Daniele Akers-Adams (Marc); father, Lonnie Akers; grandparents, Harry McCormack, Lottie and Arthur Chin; sister, Katelyn Akers (Adande Bryson); stepbrother, Daniel Adams; niece and nephews, Madison, Micah and Tyler; and uncle, Kevin McCormack (Melissa). Justin loved his family, his friends, culinary arts, travel and his music. He will be forever loved and greatly missed. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, at Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Justin Taylor AKERS
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND — Hanover County Public Schools superintendent Michael Gill told supervisors that the 2020-2021 opening was a unique experience for te…
Students’ wishes should be priority in renaming schools
As a young girl, I was always fascinated with the stories about foreign missionaries that were told me in church, and I wanted to be a mission…
Every day, Joyce was posting about her friend Randy and his battle with the coronavirus (COVID-19). There would be positive comments followed …
ROCKVILLE – About two years ago, veteran Scott Coffield wanted to share his love for his country and the colleges he, his wife and their child…
ASHLAND – A request for denial and one for approval of a change in a Conditional Use Permit involving Randolph-Macon College ended last week w…
HANOVER — The names on the marquees in front of the formerly named Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School have been removed…
Questions for and about our school board
Forty-six years ago, I walked into a newsroom and started what has become a rewarding -- and sometimes surprising -- career.
At a hybrid virtual and in-person Annual Member Dinner, the Hanover Chamber of Commerce elected leaders for the coming year on Sept. 10.