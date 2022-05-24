Kar-Wanis Car Show a first-time success

A crowd of spectators flocked to the Ashland Junction Shopping Center this month to witness an impressive display of vintage and new cars for the first Kar-Wanis Car Show.

The show was initially scheduled for Saturday, May 14 but was postponed to the following day due to inclement weather. Despite the delay, the show proved to be a great success, with around 36 cars, trucks, sports cars and muscle cars from 70 years old to nearly new on display.

“We had a great turnout, with a lot of variety of cars, and the owners of the cars had a lot of fun and an opportunity to show off their cars,” said Roy Mills, the chairman for the Kar-Wanis Car Show. “And also, we had a lot of spectator traffic that stopped by.”

Trophies were awarded to all class and specialty award winners, with cars judged on cleanliness and condition only.

The People’s Choice Award winner was a red and white 1955 Chevy Bel Air owned by Cathy Moore. Two sponsor trophies, with the first by the UPS Store and the second by Mac’s Tire Pros, were awarded to Chris Carter for a 1966 Chevy Nova II and John Budesky for his 1966 Pontiac GTO.

The class winners, in order from Class A to Class F, were: Phil Robinson’s 1959 Ford Galaxie 500, Earl Crowder’s 1948 Ford Coupe, Terry Hoffman’s 1969 Ford Mustang, Sidney Bryce’s 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS, James Pitts’ 2011 Ford Mustang and Barry Wilkerson’s 2018 Chevy Camaro.

Trophies were also awarded for second and third in class.

Glass Castle Events provided music for the venue and the Ashland Kiwanis Club’s grilling team sold burgers, hot dogs and cold soft drinks.

All proceeds from the show and food sales directly benefit the children of Ashland and Hanover County in the spirit of the Kiwanis mission. The club raised over $3,000 in proceeds from the event.

“Ultimately, you know, it gave us a great opportunity to raise some funds for our mission, which is to serve the children of our community and a great opportunity to get the Kiwanis name and our Ashland Kiwanis Club name out there to the public as well,” Mills said.

Founded in 1923, The Kiwanis Club of Ashland is one of the oldest Kiwanis clubs in Virginia and the only one in Hanover County. The Ashland club is one of over 6,000 Kiwanis clubs in 80 countries that focus on local, national and international service needs.

The Ashland club has offered a variety of programs and service projects to benefit both the Ashland and Hanover County community in the 99 years of its existence.

According to Mills, the club has over 50 members that frequently volunteer their services to a number of staple community events, including the Ashland Holiday Parade, Ashland Train Day and the upcoming Strawberry Faire.

In addition, the club is an active sponsor of Key Club programs in Hanover, Mechanicsville and Patrick Henry High schools along with the Glen Allen High School Key Club in Henrico County. Key Clubs are student-led organizations that often combine the efforts of students and Kiwanians for a number of service projects.

The club also sponsors a Circle Kiwanis International (CKI) Club at Randolph-Macon College (R-MC) and the Aktion Club of Ashland, which is a service organization for adults with disabilities. They also support a Perfect Attendance Program at six Hanover County schools and a Reading Mentor Program, which involves Kiwanians working with elementary school students to improve their reading skills.

The Kiwanis Club of Ashland additionally offers four-year scholarships to selected graduating Key Club high school seniors and a one-year scholarship to a selected qualifying CKI Club member at R-MC.

Mills said they hope to establish the Kar-Wanis Car Show as an annual fundraising event in order to support their overall mission moving forward.

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Ashland, visit the website: https://ashlandvakiwanis.org/.