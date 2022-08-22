Kathleen B. JENKINS

JENKINS, Kathleen B. "Kathy," 75, of Dunnsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William H. "Billy" Jenkins; parents, Benjamin H. and M. Josephine Bethea; and siblings, Jeffrey Bethea, Helen Flippo, James "Jim" Bethea and Martha Courtright. She is survived by her two children, Sandy Jenkins and John Jenkins; sisters, Mary Morrison and Peggy Thornton (Kenny); three grandchildren, Alex Jones, Lauren Stiltner (Reid) and Kyle Jones; as well as several other extended family members. Kathy loved her time on the Rappahannock River and listening to Elvis and country music. She enjoyed staying at home to help raise her children followed by a career in the banking industry. A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Road. In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.