Kathleen TATE

Kathleen TATE

TATE, Kathleen Carnohan, 64, of Mechanicsville, went to rejoin her Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 26, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Carnohan; and stepson, Todd Tate. She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Adam Tate (Amber); granddaughter, Morgan Tate; mother, Denise Carnohan; siblings, Vicky, Barbara, Tony and Carol; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. Services will be private. Online Condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

