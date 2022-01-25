Kathy HARRIS

HARRIS, Kathy Lynn (Hitchcock), 64, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord January 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Tassie Hitchcock. She is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Philip “Bubba” Harris; two children, Brandon Harris (Monica) and Ashley Mantlo (Chris); stepchildren, Phillip Harris (Erin) and JoAnna Harris; four grandchildren, Mikayla, Emma, Kara and Hudson; two sisters, Jean Evans and Connie Lewis; several nieces and nephews and many friends that were like family. Kathy was a proud Highland Springs graduate (Class of 1974). She retired from Philip Morris as a Tech 3 operator. She will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile and her positive outlook on life. Her favorite titles were Wife, Mom, Momma, Nana and MawMaw. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed feeding people, baking her mom’s famous pound cakes for others and traveling with her family, especially to the beach. Bush Park Camping Resort was her home away from home. Anyone that truly knew her knew she had a huge heart. As long as everyone else was happy, she was happy too. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a Celebration of Life service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022. Any changes to scheduled services due to inclement weather will be announced at monaghanfunerals.com.