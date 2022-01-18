Kelly-Wiecek elected board chair; vice chair remains open

Chickahominy supervisor and current vice chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek was elected chair for the upcoming year, but controversy arose regarding the vice chair position. This is her second term as chairman and she replaces outgoing chair Sean Davis.

Kelly-Wiecek was nominated by South Anna supervisor Sue Dibble and elected unanimously. “She is a proven leader in our community and has a proven skill set to run our meetings in a productive manner and speak on behalf of the board and the county as a whole,” Dibble said.

Ashland representative Faye Prichard placed her name in nomination for the vice-chair seat and offered an explanation why that action was necessary.

“What I want to say here is that in my six years on the board it has been our practice to rotate in terms of who would be members of the leadership team,” Prichard said. “In those six years, I certainly did not expect to be included in the early years. This is a job that takes a great deal of experience, but I have been consistently left out of those leadership positions because my party is different from the rest of the board members.”

Prichard, a Democrat, said her complaints were not self-centered but offered out of concern for her constituents.