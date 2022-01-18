Kelly-Wiecek elected board chair; vice chair remains open

A somber mood permeated the atmosphere at last week’s Hanover Board of Supervisors meeting as fellow board members and other colleagues remembered recently-deceased Beaverdam supervisor Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley.
Stanley’s longtime seat on the panel was draped in black fabric accompanied by a floral tribute to the fallen supervisor.
The board stood silent for 38 seconds in memory of Stanley’s 38 years of service to the county.
The board approved a framework designed to fill Stanley’s open seat as soon as possible, and authorized county attorney Dennis Walter to petition the court for a special election to fill the seat in November.
In the meantime, Hanover supervisors will appoint a temporary replacement to fill the seat at its February meeting.
Board members will receive suggestions for qualified candidates through Jan. 19, and candidates or advocates for that interim position should contact any supervisor to submit a name.
After candidates are interviewed by supervisors, the board will choose a nominee on Jan. 26 and the interim supervisor will be sworn in and seated at the Feb. 9 meeting.
After establishing a process to fill the board seat and certify a special election, supervisors held their annual reorganization meeting.
Chickahominy supervisor and current vice chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek was elected chair for the upcoming year, but controversy arose regarding the vice chair position. This is her second term as chairman and she replaces outgoing chair Sean Davis.
Kelly-Wiecek was nominated by South Anna supervisor Sue Dibble and elected unanimously. “She is a proven leader in our community and has a proven skill set to run our meetings in a productive manner and speak on behalf of the board and the county as a whole,” Dibble said.
Ashland representative Faye Prichard placed her name in nomination for the vice-chair seat and offered an explanation why that action was necessary.
“What I want to say here is that in my six years on the board it has been our practice to rotate in terms of who would be members of the leadership team,” Prichard said. “In those six years, I certainly did not expect to be included in the early years. This is a job that takes a great deal of experience, but I have been consistently left out of those leadership positions because my party is different from the rest of the board members.”
Prichard, a Democrat, said her complaints were not self-centered but offered out of concern for her constituents.
“I want to be clear that this is not in any way about Faye Prichard,” she said. “Faye Prichard does not deserve to be vice chair more than anybody else who sits on this dais, but the people of the Ashland District do deserve an opportunity to be represented in the leadership of this board.”
Due to that exclusion, she said she could not support anyone nominated for the vice chair position.
Prichard was joined by Dibble and Kelly-Wiecek in opposing the nomination of Michael Herzberg for the vice chair position resulting in a 3-3 tie effectively defeating his nomination.
After entering her name in nomination, the vote was again 3-3 so no vice chair was elected.
In other matters, Chickahominy Pipeline LLC (CPLLC) spokesperson Beth Minear told board members that “no means no” pertaining to requests to landowners for permission to survey their property for a proposed natural gas pipeline running from Louisa County through Hanover County to Charles City.
She said that landowners have the option of refusing survey rights as project officials attempt to finalize a route for the pipeline. She explained that when landowners refuse, the company seeks other options such as a re-route.
Minear was present for a question and answer session after repeated requests from residents and supervisors to appear and further explain the project and its implications for Hanover County.
She said she had received 12 pages of questions regarding the project and attempted to provide answers to ones not addressed in Zoom session late last year.
Supervisors made it clear the county has no legal standing in approving or regulating the project but has an inherent right to protect the rights of its citizens.
“I do want to make sure that everyone present and everyone watching online understands that the board is glad to have you here so that we may advocate and ask questions on our residents’ behalf, but the board here has no formal role or activity in this. We’re going to do our very best to advocate for what our citizens want and need and deserve, but there will be no formal action taken tonight,” Kelly-Wiecek said.
County administrator John Budesky pointed out that properties approved for the project might still require re-zonings, actions that would require board consideration.
A number of citizens contacted the county when they received letters from CPLLC seeking permission to survey property for the proposed 85-mile pipeline.
Landowners were contacted last summer in Louisa, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City counties seeking permission to survey land that might be included in the final route.
The company sought State Corporation Commission (SCC) approval to construct the project without approval or regulation since the pipeline was intended to provide natural gas to a power plant and no customers would be directly served by the project.
The SCC issued a ruling last month stating CPLLC was a utility and subject to the agency’s oversight, regulation and approval.
In a ruling released on the same day Minear appeared before the board, the SCC issued a statement allowing a reconsideration of the company’s request and subsequent denial, so a final agency position is still pending.
Minear said she did not have a formal presentation but wanted to engage in a conversation regarding questions raised regarding the project.
“I really like interruptions because that means I’ve hit on something that somebody is interested in,” Minear said. “So please feel free to say ‘what about this’ or ‘can you explain this?’ ”
She conceded that initial company efforts regarding community outreach were “flatfooted,” and said communication will improve going forward.
Minear said it was difficult for company officials to understand the vehement opposition to the project since it differed in so many ways from other similar projects.
“It’s not moving gas from out of state through the state and then to somewhere else,” she said. The project, according to Minear, will generate a number of jobs and bolster the electrical grid.
“You’re still crossing private property to deliver a product from point A to point B,” Kelly-Wiecek questioned. “But, you were surprised that people did not want a pipeline across their property?” she continued.
Minear contended that CPLLC is not a utility, does not plan to use eminent domain to seize property and will not be funded by rate payers, like other pipeline projects. She added the project will not prompt increases to natural gas or utility rates.
“Our project is paid for through private investors who are going to be reaping the benefits of their investment,” she said.
Out of hundreds of letters sent by CPLLC to potential property owners along the route last year, Minear said about 60% had agreed to permit surveys of their land.
After fielding questions for more than an hour, Minear said the company is planning an in-person informational event on Feb. 24 but no venue has been finalized.
Kelly-Wiecek reminded Minear the project encompasses five localities so more meetings might be necessary, and Henry District rep Davis said the county had offered its board meeting room for discussions with residents on numerous occasions.
“I’m looking at this map and this line affects three of our districts —Beaverdam, Henry and Cold Harbor,” Mechanicsville supervisor Canova Peterson said. “I’ve had many pieces of correspondence from people here in the county concerning this pipeline.”
He said he had received very few statements of support for the project.
“You’re telling us you have 60% of them already lined up,” Peterson said. “I have not heard one person say this is a good idea. If you want to have some success around here, I think you’d better get that 60% being as vocal as the ones who are saying we don’t want this.”
Davis said the lack of transparency surrounding the project has prompted the reactions of landowners, a group of them present at last week’s meeting.
“It seems like it’s been extremely difficult to gather any information,” Davis said. “Months and months after this, the time for a conversation was long before here. I say this respectfully, but I don’t have any more information now than I did at 6:05 p.m.”
Minear said she will provide written answers to all questions submitted.