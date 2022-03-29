Kenneth CARD

CARD, Kenneth Lee, 64, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, March 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Elmer Card; and two brothers, Jim and Bill Card. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Sylvia Retallick Card; two children, Ryan Lee Card (Heather) and Hannah Pannell (Will); three grandchildren, Kennedy and Finley Card and Graham Pannell, and one to arrive soon; two brothers, George Card (Barb) and Harley Card (Nancy); and many other relatives and friends. Ken was a devoted Pastor for over 45 years. Together, he and Sylvia started Anchor Baptist Church of Mechanicsville and served there for over 19 years. He wore many other hats during his life, including softball coach, bus driver for Hanover County for over 10 years and parking attendant at Lee-Davis High School. He was also an avid Cleveland Sports fan. Of all the titles he held over the years, those he cherished most were that of loving husband, devoted father and proud grandpa. He loved serving the Lord and his family most of all. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, with a funeral service held immediately following at 7 p.m. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his son, Ryan's church, Generation Church, P.O. Box 880, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or genchurch.org. Livestreaming of the service will be available at Graceva.online.church.
