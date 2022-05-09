Kenneth EAVES

EAVES, Kenneth P., 71, of Mechanicsville, passed away suddenly April 21, 2022. Beloved brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend to all, he is survived by his sister, Pat Wood; nephew, Joe Fulcher (Tonya); niece, Michelle Kellam (Paul); great-nephew, Michael (Nicole); great-nieces, Chloe (Joel), Austin; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell P. and Lilllian V. Eaves; brother-in-law, Sammy Wood. He was retired from Lucent Technologies and served in the U.S. Army. "Meet me at Kenny's" to celebrate his life May 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to a local animal shelter in his name.
