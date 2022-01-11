Kenneth MURDOCK

MURDOCK, Kenneth Brian, 55, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew W. Murdock Jr., who he loved and missed every day; and is survived by his loving mother, Dolly Murdock; brother, A.W. Murdock III "Willie"; sister-in-law, Susan; and nephew, Andy Murdock IV; and niece, Jessica. Kenny had numerous aunts and uncles and many friends. Kenny loved all kinds of racing cars and was re-building a GMC truck motor from scratch. He loved working on all kinds of cars and was an excellent car detail painter. He was a fan of race car driver, Dale Earnhardt and collected t-shirts of all the drivers. He enjoyed music by Led Zeppelin and other rock groups. Kenny was much loved and will be missed. Family received friends on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, located at 8014 Lee-Davis Road from 2 to 4 p.m. Graveside service was held at Hanover Memorial Park, located on Rte. 360 on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hanover Humane Society Animal Shelter, 12190 Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005.