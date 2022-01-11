MURDOCK, Kenneth Brian, 55, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew W. Murdock Jr., who he loved and missed every day; and is survived by his loving mother, Dolly Murdock; brother, A.W. Murdock III "Willie"; sister-in-law, Susan; and nephew, Andy Murdock IV; and niece, Jessica. Kenny had numerous aunts and uncles and many friends. Kenny loved all kinds of racing cars and was re-building a GMC truck motor from scratch. He loved working on all kinds of cars and was an excellent car detail painter. He was a fan of race car driver, Dale Earnhardt and collected t-shirts of all the drivers. He enjoyed music by Led Zeppelin and other rock groups. Kenny was much loved and will be missed. Family received friends on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, located at 8014 Lee-Davis Road from 2 to 4 p.m. Graveside service was held at Hanover Memorial Park, located on Rte. 360 on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hanover Humane Society Animal Shelter, 12190 Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005.
Kenneth MURDOCK
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
POWHATAN – The Virginia Supreme Court last week finalized the state’s new redistricting maps, which will see Hanover County now split between …
In a ruling issued in December 2021, The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) denied a request by Chickahominy Pipeline LLC (CPLLC) to …
SIMMS, Daniel Timothy, 31, of Sandy Hook, Va., passed away on December 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Danny; and sister, Kr…
NAPIER, Marisa Wilson, 62, of Aylett, Va., peacefully passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at home. She was preceded in death by her parent…
Broadband, marijuana issues highlighted in work session
McALISTER, Dennis W. "Mac," 70, of Beaverdam, joined his maker on December 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Jane Patsel…
Readers support equal rights for all students
Hanover County’s longest serving Board of Supervisors member and Beaverdam District representative Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley died peacefully o…
A number of citizens attended last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover County School Board meeting to express their opinion on a decision taken…
After a year dominated by news about how COVID-19 was impacting every aspect of life in 2020 in Hanover County, seeing the community come back…