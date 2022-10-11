Kenneth RANKIN

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RANKIN, Kenneth Wayne "Kenny," 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away on September 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Annette; granddaughter, Jessica; and the mother of his children, Rosa Martin. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle and Sherry Rankin; sons, Timmy and Edward "Bubba" Rankin (Beth); grandchildren, Leah, Mason, Eric, Kimber, Tyler and Conner. Kenny served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He loved to travel and was an avid hunter. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 13 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

