Kenneth RANKIN

RANKIN, Kenneth Wayne "Kenny," 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away on September 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Annette; granddaughter, Jessica; and the mother of his children, Rosa Martin. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle and Sherry Rankin; sons, Timmy and Edward "Bubba" Rankin (Beth); grandchildren, Leah, Mason, Eric, Kimber, Tyler and Conner. Kenny served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He loved to travel and was an avid hunter. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 13 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
