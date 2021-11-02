Kilduff appointed Hanover Deputy County Administrator

County Administrator John A. Budesky announced last week the appointment of Todd E. Kilduff, P.E. as Deputy County Administrator for Community Development, effective Dec. 1. Kilduff, who is currently an associate and commercial and economic development market leader for Dewberry Engineering, had previously been a deputy county administrator, assistant county administrator and director of public utilities in Goochland County.“I am excited to have Mr. Kilduff join our County Leadership Team,” Budesky said. “He brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our Community Development departments. He is well known as a regional leader and highly values citizen and business engagement throughout planning and policy development processes. His past experience, education, and demonstrated past success will be an asset as we undertake critical planning processes over the next 24 months and beyond.”For Dewberry, Kilduff had pursued project and growth opportunities for a company of 2,500 employees. As deputy county administrator in Goochland County, which he served for over 10 years, he provided leadership for the Economic Development, Environmental, Planning, Zoning and Building Officials departments and the Customer Service Center.In Hanover, Kilduff will manage the departments of Planning, Public Works, Public Utilities, the Building Inspector’s Office and General Services (Facilities and Fleet divisions). He will also serve as the liaison to the Pamunkey Regional Library, Hanover-Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District and the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service.He replaces Frank W. Harksen Jr., who is retiring.“I would first like to thank the Hanover County Board of Supervisors, Administration, and citizens for the opportunity to serve them as the deputy county administrator,” Kilduff said. “I have a strong passion for public service and look forward to utilizing my skills and experience to best serve the citizens of the Hanover community. It is exciting to join a great team of professionals and be a part of Hanover’s continued success!”Kilduff’s service with Goochland County began initially when he was appointed Director of Public Utilities. In that role, he managed all of the department’s employees and was in charge of the design and construction of all capital improvement projects and the many functions of the department, including negotiating with developers, inspection services and reviewing plans. During his tenure, he became a trusted community resource and also grew professionally into further leadership roles.Kilduff begins his service in Hanover County at a time when many strategic plans are about to be updated in the departments that he will supervise, including the Planning Department (20-year Comprehensive Plan), the Public Utilities water/sewer master plan and the Public Facilities master plan. The county’s five-year strategic plan update will also incorporate a future 25-year Capital Improvement Plan, a long-range Transportation Plan, a Parks & Recreation Master Plan and an Economic Development Strategic Plan. These plans are being aligned to ensure consistency with each other and will be developed with a focus on community engagement and public input.He is a member of the Virginia Local Government Management Association, the VLGMA/DAO (Deputies, Assistants and Others), Leadership Metro Richmond, the International City/County Management Association, Bon Secours Community Advisory Council, the Capital Region Workforce Development Board, the Virginia Rural Water Association and the Virginia Association of Municipal Wastewater Agencies.He is pursuing a Certified Economic Developer certification and is a Registered Professional Engineer and a member of the Senior Executive Institute.Kilduff received his Bachelor of Science degree in environment analysis and planning with a minor in Biology from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, MD.He has a young son, Bodi, who is in fifth grade at the Covenant School in Charlottesville.