Kindergarten enrollment for 2022-2023 now open

Hanover County Public Schools is now accepting kindergarten enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30 to be eligible. Parents and guardians may locate the school their child will attend at http://bit.ly/AttendanceZone.

Parents or legal guardians of new students may enroll their eligible children either via an online form or via a printed enrollment form. After completing either form, families are to contact the registrar of their child’s zoned school to set up an appointment to complete the enrollment process. Enrollment is not considered complete until the in-person appointment for enrollment takes place and the school registrar receives all necessary documentation required, including, but not limited to, a photo ID, an original birth certificate and proof of residency.

The online and printed enrollment forms, including the School Entrance Health Form, can be accessed by visiting the Student Enrollment webpage on the HCPS website: http://hcps.us/parents_students/student_enrollment. Families of eligible kindergarten students are encouraged to enroll their child in kindergarten by June 1.