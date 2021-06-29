Kriss Wilson

WILSON, Kriss Middlestadt, a lifelong entrepreneur and friend of many passed unexpectedly on June 21, 2021 at 61 years of age. Kriss is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen Wilson; his children, Austin and Jack Wilson; his brother, Scott Wilson; sisters-in-law, Judy Wilson and Toni Austin; brother-in-law, Mike Austin; and his nieces and nephews, Christie Wilson, Rutger Wilson, Hunter Wilson, Trevor Austin and Chloe Austin; and a number of dear friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Leonard Wilson. Kriss was born on February 4, 1960 in San Francisco, California, before moving to Wilmington, Delaware, where he would spend much of his life. Kriss grew up in the Green Acres neighborhood of Wilmington and was a student at Carrcroft, Mt. Pleasant Middle and Mt. Pleasant High schools. It was here that he developed his love for sports, business and music. He excelled at swimming, became a star swimmer for multiple teams and was captain of the State Champion Mt. Pleasant High School team in 1978. He then went on to swim for James Madison University on a scholarship. As a young teenager, he had a keen sense for business. As newspaper delivery boy, he was known for exceptional customer satisfaction and received awards from the Wilmington News Journal for extraordinary service. After JMU, he moved to Richmond, Virginia and became a highly respected businessman. All those who worked with Kriss knew he would not settle for any job not done to perfection. Kriss loved all kinds of music but found a passion for the Grateful Dead. He traveled the country, attended hundreds of shows and had a vast collection of recorded material. His life’s journey was all about friendships and relationships. He touched so many lives and on so many levels. After moving to Richmond, Virginia, Kriss started a family with his wife, Karen and his first son, Austin in 1995, and second son, Jack in 1998. Kriss and his wife, Karen soon after moved to Mechanicsville, Virginia, which they and their family have called home for nearly 25 years. Above all, Kriss was someone who could enter a room knowing no one and leave knowing more than just everybody’s name. He cared and loved deeply and was never shy to make sure you knew that. At his core, Kriss was an entrepreneur and an overall people pleaser. He had many business ventures, starting Superior Document Services in 1998, all the way until 2021, where he excelled at his photographic talent with his development of RVA Drone Solutions. He is not only remembered for his work ethic, but also his pride of his children, family and loved ones, his sense of humor and his relatively flippant attitude about everything. His love and light are known by many and may his memories live on forever. Being the person he was, a wake will occur to celebrate his bountiful life on July 11 at the Ashcreek Recreation Center. In lieu of flowers, offer love, help and compassion to a person or animal who is in need.