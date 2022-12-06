 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DONITHAN, Kyler H. Jr., 77, of Mechanicsville, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernestine and Kyler Donithan Sr.; and one grandson, Marcus Smith Jr. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; two daughters, Stacy and Robin; three grandchildren, Anthony, Devin and Kiarra; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond and Ernest (Charlotte); several nieces and nephews; one aunt, Lillie; two stepdaughters, Michele and Cindy; four step-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren. Kyler retired from the U. S. Postal Service, and was a Deacon at Northside Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army and had a tour of duty in Vietnam. The family received friends Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, where a funeral service was conducted at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment followed at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens on Patterson Ave. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.

