DONITHAN, Kyler H. Jr., 77, of Mechanicsville, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernestine and Kyler Donithan Sr.; and one grandson, Marcus Smith Jr. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; two daughters, Stacy and Robin; three grandchildren, Anthony, Devin and Kiarra; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond and Ernest (Charlotte); several nieces and nephews; one aunt, Lillie; two stepdaughters, Michele and Cindy; four step-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren. Kyler retired from the U. S. Postal Service, and was a Deacon at Northside Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army and had a tour of duty in Vietnam. The family received friends Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, where a funeral service was conducted at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment followed at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens on Patterson Ave. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.