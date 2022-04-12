L. Wayne Kirby

KIRBY, L. Wayne, of Studley, Va., passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Monday, April 4, 2022, at the age of 69. He was preceded in death by his parents, I.D. and Allene Kirby; and brother, Michael Kirby. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Karen; sons, Grayson and Graham (Lizzy); grandchildren, Beau and Ava; brothers, Van (Dana) and Gary (Judy); and eight nieces and nephews. He went by many names; Winky, Dad, Pawpaw, Papa Smurf. He was loved by many and respected by all. He lived every day doing what he thought was right, and was steadfastly devoted to ensuring the success of everyone close to him, as his true joy was found in helping others succeed. His priorities were his love of God, his family and friends, his church, his dogs and his farm. All he wanted was for these things to be better tomorrow than they were today. And every day, without fail, they were, because he was there to make sure of it. In his words, "failure is not an option." The world is unquestionably worse without him, but it is without a doubt better for having had him, we all are. We love you, Papa Smurf. Go rest high, your work on Earth is done. Visitation was held on Saturday, April 9, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Christian Church on Atlee Road. A service was held at Hanover High School on Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m., immediately followed by interment in Signal Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Grace Christian Church. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.