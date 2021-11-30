Labor of love comes in sweet doses

Washington Henry Elementary student provides lollipops at vaccine clinics
The latest CDC approvals has removed many doubts regarding vaccinations for children aged five and up. Unfortunately the fear of getting a shot for young children persists, but one insightful Hanover fourth grader has come up with a solution that makes that process easier for younger patients.
With full belief in the old adage that a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down, Washington Henry student Ava Rogers came up with a plan to make the vaccinations go easier for younger students seeking the shots.
Ava’s grandmother, Jocelyn Crooker is a registered nurse and works for the Medical Reserve Corps doing vaccinations, and provided the inspiration for Ava’s mission.
She was working at a vaccination clinic when Ava and her parents arrived her to get her a shot at Oak Knoll Middle School. Realizing the trauma getting a shot can evoke in some kids, Crooker picked up a large lollipop to give her granddaughter after the injection. It worked and gave Ava the only motivation she needed to make a difference.
"When I got my shot, I felt bad, but my Grandma gave me a lollipop right away and the lollipop changes your brain to focus on the lollipop instead of the shot,” Ava said.
The 9-year old had been working through the fall as her Mother’ helper, caring for and spending time with a cousin who has intellectual disabilities.
“She takes this commitment seriously and her family pays her for her efforts,” her grandmother said.
Ava completed those important duties each week, and was saving the money earned from her service in hopes of purchasing an Oculus VR set. She quickly devised a better use for her savings.
“But when she saw the need to help other children at vaccine clinics, she asked her grandmother to help her order a bucket of 1000 DumDum lollipops,” Jocelyn said.
Crooker reached out to Alyssa Lewis, the Medical Reserve Corp coordinator for the Chickahmoniny and Henrico Health Districts, and asked if Ava could provide lollipop at various pediatric vaccination clinics. The answer was yes.
Crooker describes her granddaughter as a “typical 9 year old who loves playing outside, riding her bike, being in school with her classmates, making art and especially going camping with her family.”
Her commitment to family, the intellectually disabled and her concern regarding vaccinations reveal she is much more than typical and displays an uncanny commitment to community and a concern for her fellow students.
“I love how Ava took an experience that was uncomfortable for her and was inspired to make a "sweeter" experience for other kids,” Ava’s mother Erica said regarding her efforts.
Jocelyn has returned to working vaccination clinics and experienced firsthand the fruits of Ava’s efforts.
“At the clinic where Ava's first lollipop supply went, it was wonderful to know that Ava was helping her community in this way,” she said. “She decided that she could earn money and buy DumDum lollipops for kids to get at the vaccination clinics. And that’s what she did. Ava was able to donate 1000 lollipops to her community. They were delivered to the Chickahominy and Henrico Health Department team.”
Lollipops were shared at a recent Goochland vaccination clinic with more planned for future clinics.