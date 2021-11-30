Labor of love comes in sweet doses

Washington Henry Elementary student provides lollipops at vaccine clinics

The latest CDC approvals has removed many doubts regarding vaccinations for children aged five and up. Unfortunately the fear of getting a shot for young children persists, but one insightful Hanover fourth grader has come up with a solution that makes that process easier for younger patients.

With full belief in the old adage that a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down, Washington Henry student Ava Rogers came up with a plan to make the vaccinations go easier for younger students seeking the shots.

Ava’s grandmother, Jocelyn Crooker is a registered nurse and works for the Medical Reserve Corps doing vaccinations, and provided the inspiration for Ava’s mission.

She was working at a vaccination clinic when Ava and her parents arrived her to get her a shot at Oak Knoll Middle School. Realizing the trauma getting a shot can evoke in some kids, Crooker picked up a large lollipop to give her granddaughter after the injection. It worked and gave Ava the only motivation she needed to make a difference.

"When I got my shot, I felt bad, but my Grandma gave me a lollipop right away and the lollipop changes your brain to focus on the lollipop instead of the shot,” Ava said.