Labor of love produces duck decoys that do more than hunt

“He took me under his wing,” Crigler said.

His first creations left much to be desired and appeared “paralyzed” in his own words. When Rice examined that first specimen he provided him with an honest and insightful observation. “I took my first decoy to him, one that took three months to carve, and…. he looked at it and said ‘it get’s better’,”

and it did. In 2019, Crigler and Rice were recognized by Richmond Ducks Unlimited as Carver of the Year and Conservationist of the Year respectively.

Crigler continued to carve and paint decoys gaining more expertise and talent with each completed bird, until an unfortunate event in his life prompted the idea of turning duck decoys to urns for dearly departed pets.

“We had a dog pass away,” he said. “We sent the dog off to the veterinarian for cremation…. and when we got this dog back that we absolutely loved, he came back in a piece of plastic. You love the dog, but you hate the plastic, so it goes in the closet or in hiding somewhere.”

Crigler’s wife Anita really like the idea of making an urn for the dog who had become an integral part of the family’s life. “I ended up cutting the decoy in half and hollowing it out and took the ashes and put them inside the decoy,” Crigler explained.