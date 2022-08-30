HOLMES, Larry Randolph Sr., 84, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Larry was a devoted husband, father, friend and loved by many. Larry was a retired truckdriver. He was a member and deacon at Mechanicsville Baptist Church where he was a member of the King's Men Sunday School class. Larry belonged to the Virginia Baptist Disaster Team and enjoyed many mission trips. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mildred Stewart Holmes; three sons, Larry Holmes Jr. (Ruby) and their daughter, Nicole, Stuart L. Holmes (Jane) and their children, Josh, Darian and Desi Lee and Scott R. Holmes (Sharon) and their children and great-grandchildren, Justin Holmes (Kelsey and their children, Cayson, Jaxson, Lawson and Taytum), Meredith (Addison and their daughter, Beckett), Lauren (Josh and their children, Liam and Ellie) and Ashlee (Blake and their children, Bryce and Chase); and five siblings, Miriam Old Coyote, Michael Holmes (Anne), Margaret Jones (Norman), Gordon Holmes (Patsy) and Andrea Harris. He was preceded in death by three brothers, three sisters; and a grandson, Larry Holmes III (Trey). A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at Affinity Funeral Service Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.