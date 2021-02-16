CATHCART, Laura Marie. Family and friends mourn the passing of Laura Marie Cathcart, 40, on February 12, 2021, from effects of her lifelong challenge of Marfan Syndrome. Born in Richmond, Virginia, she graduated from both Mechanicsville High School and The Braxton School of Business. An advocate for the kind treatment of people with disabilities, she shared her medical experiences, especially at the Eye Institute of Virginia and Johns Hopkins Marfan Clinic as a platform to further knowledge and treatment of the disorder. Laura leaves behind her Cathcart family; mother, Pam; father, Gene; brother, Jason; and a host of extended kin, with special mention of her cousin, Jennifer Bell; and long-standing friend, Britton Edwards. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, service will be private. Those who wish to honor Laura, past protector of her exquisite doll collection and trio of beloved cats, may donate to The Marfan Foundation at Marfan.org or The Arc of Hanover at thearcofhanover.org.
