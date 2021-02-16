 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laura Marie CATHCART
0 comments

Laura Marie CATHCART

  • 0

CATHCART, Laura Marie. Family and friends mourn the passing of Laura Marie Cathcart, 40, on February 12, 2021, from effects of her lifelong challenge of Marfan Syndrome. Born in Richmond, Virginia, she graduated from both Mechanicsville High School and The Braxton School of Business. An advocate for the kind treatment of people with disabilities, she shared her medical experiences, especially at the Eye Institute of Virginia and Johns Hopkins Marfan Clinic as a platform to further knowledge and treatment of the disorder. Laura leaves behind her Cathcart family; mother, Pam; father, Gene; brother, Jason; and a host of extended kin, with special mention of her cousin, Jennifer Bell; and long-standing friend, Britton Edwards. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, service will be private. Those who wish to honor Laura, past protector of her exquisite doll collection and trio of beloved cats, may donate to The Marfan Foundation at Marfan.org or The Arc of Hanover at thearcofhanover.org.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oakley W. “Tripp” Hogg, III
News

Oakley W. “Tripp” Hogg, III

HOGG, Oakley W. “Tripp” III, 52, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife of four…

County offering COVID vaccines
News

County offering COVID vaccines

ASHLAND— Hanover County is proceeding at full speed pace to vaccinate its citizens, and those efforts were greatly bolstered last week with th…

Lois Lillian Bowles CHENAULT
News

Lois Lillian Bowles CHENAULT

CHENAULT, Lois Lillian Bowles, of Hanover Courthouse, passed away January 28, 2021. She was born September 18, 1931, in Doswell, Virginia, to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News