Lee CRUMBLEY

CRUMBLEY, Lee O., 54, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, departed this life Monday, April 25, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of loving relatives and friends. Viewing May 4, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Virginia 23222.