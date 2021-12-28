STILES, Leigh Eckard, beloved mother and wife, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the age of 58. Leigh was born April 4, 1963, in Fayetteville, N.C., the daughter of the late Jerry Lee and Cynthia West Eckard. She graduated from Peace College in 1983, and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in 1985. Leigh and Thomas L. Stiles Jr. were married on April 25, 1987. They raised two wonderful daughters, Laura Elizabeth and Kathryn Lee "Katy." Leigh was a lovely lady who had a beautiful spirit and loving heart. Her family was her greatest joy. She was proud of being a pilot's wife, a "Volleyball Mom" to Katy and a "Chorus Mom" to Laura. She was an enthusiastic Tar Heel fan, particularly during basketball season. Leigh loved warm weather and enjoyed traveling, especially to the beaches of North Carolina. She appreciated Jimmy Buffet and James Taylor music. Leigh was a perfect example of southern hospitality, and always put on a great tailgate spread, whether for a college football game or a day at a local winery. She was admired for her strength and resilience, positive attitude and most of all, her big heart. Leigh is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Stiles Jr.; daughters, Laura Stiles Rowe and Kathryn Stiles Harrs and their husbands, Steven Patrick Rowe and Andrew Edward Harrs Jr.; her mother, Cynthia Eckard Matthes and R. Kenneth Matthes Jr.; her brothers, John West Eckard and Joseph Bacot Eckard and wife, Kymberly; sister-in-law, Courtney Stiles Clem; her four nieces and nephews, Vance Stiles, Chloe Stiles, Parker Stiles and Collins Eckard; as well as many loving family members and friends. A memorial service was held Tuesday, December 28, at 2 in the afternoon at First Presbyterian Church at 4602 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Red Cross - Blood Services: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/.
Leigh Eckard STILES
