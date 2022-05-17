Leo BRIERE, Jr.

BRIERE, Leo Joseph Jr., 94, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed peacefully on May 7, 2022, at his home. He was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts on February 22, 1928 and was predeceased by his two oldest sons, Clifford Alan and Michael Jerome. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Charlotte Anne Briere; his children, Becky Bracey (Mitch), Barry Briere (Debbie), William Briere and Sharon Filegar (David); and brothers, Daniel McGrath (Mariann) and Donald McGrath. PaPa was known as the baby whisperer by his family and had plenty of opportunity to hone his skills with his 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Leo served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1949, primarily serving on the U.S.S. Missouri as a fireman. He retired from Reynolds Metals Company in 1983, following 30 years of employment as a machine operator. He was a long-standing member of Fairmount Christian Church and the Bill Farmer Bible Class. He enjoyed his past involvement in the Experimental Aviation Association, where he previously attended weekly meetings and was involved in making gliders. His other interests included gardening, enjoying his player pianos and strumming the guitar, which gave him joy even in his last days. The family received friends on Sunday, May 15 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia. Funeral services were held on Monday, May 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Onward Campaign at Fairmount Christian Church (P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Stjude.org). Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.