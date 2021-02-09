OKAMOTO, Leonard M. “Lennie,” 63, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Peter and Anna Lee Cole Okamoto; and brother, Pete Okamoto. Lennie will be missed by his siblings, Mike Okamoto (Monika), Nonie Crostic (Scott), Nora Baldacci (Mike) and Lani Medina; many nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends. No one was a stranger to Lennie. He had the uncanny ability to strike up a conversation with anyone he met. Although he faced many health issues over the years, they never stopped him from pursuing the next adventure or search for a great find. His most treasured finds were the true friendships he found with lifelong friends, Faye and Darnell, and Otis and Kathy. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services were private.
Leonard M. “Lennie” OKAMOTO
