Leonard M. “Lennie” OKAMOTO
OKAMOTO, Leonard M. “Lennie,” 63, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Peter and Anna Lee Cole Okamoto; and brother, Pete Okamoto. Lennie will be missed by his siblings, Mike Okamoto (Monika), Nonie Crostic (Scott), Nora Baldacci (Mike) and Lani Medina; many nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends. No one was a stranger to Lennie. He had the uncanny ability to strike up a conversation with anyone he met. Although he faced many health issues over the years, they never stopped him from pursuing the next adventure or search for a great find. His most treasured finds were the true friendships he found with lifelong friends, Faye and Darnell, and Otis and Kathy. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services were private.  

