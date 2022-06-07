 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leslie Franklin LAYNE, Jr.

LAYNE

LAYNE, Leslie Franklin Jr., 92, of Mechanicsville, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy T. Layne; and sister, Marjorie Layne. He is survived by his son, Frankie Layne (Joy); and daughter, Susan Castillo; grandchildren, Matthew, Kevin (Emily), Shawn (Olivia) and Shannon (Josh); and nine great-grandchildren; also his brothers, Stuart and Curtis Layne. Mr. Layne was the owner of Layne's Fabric Supply and Upholstery for 47 years and a member of Northminster Baptist Church. The family received friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. A graveside service was conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Station 6 of Hanover County Fire Department. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.

