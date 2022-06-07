Leslie Franklin LAYNE, Jr.

LAYNE, Leslie Franklin Jr., 92, of Mechanicsville, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy T. Layne; and sister, Marjorie Layne. He is survived by his son, Frankie Layne (Joy); and daughter, Susan Castillo; grandchildren, Matthew, Kevin (Emily), Shawn (Olivia) and Shannon (Josh); and nine great-grandchildren; also his brothers, Stuart and Curtis Layne. Mr. Layne was the owner of Layne's Fabric Supply and Upholstery for 47 years and a member of Northminster Baptist Church. The family received friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. A graveside service was conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Station 6 of Hanover County Fire Department. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.