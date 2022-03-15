Leslie VOGT-SYDNOR

VOGT-SYDNOR, Leslie H., passed away on February 4, 2022, at the age of 84. Leslie was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, Garland Stoneman "Skip" Sydnor. Born in Elmira, N.Y., to L. Cecil Horning and Betty Winters, Leslie was a graduate of Madison High School in Rochester, N.Y., and The University of Buffalo, receiving a bachelor's degree in education. After several years of teaching high school English and French, Leslie began her esteemed career in 1974 as Executive Director of the Richmond Metropolitan Blood Service. As a newly established not-for-profit community blood program centered in the heart of Richmond, the RMBS was a critical central blood collection point that replaced the haphazard arrangement of blood collection centers at the time. Women in executive-level positions were rare, especially a woman without any medical background in a predominately male medical arena and there was no shortage of "expert" blood bankers who believed the RMBS would quickly fail. Leslie was an extremely intelligent woman with great integrity who knew her limitations and failure was not one of them. Through her wise business expertise and unwavering determination, Leslie worked tirelessly to ensure the RMBS's success and earned tremendous respect throughout the Richmond and U.S. blood banking communities. As a proponent of equal pay for equal work and one who did not tolerate discrimination of any kind, she had the unique ability to bring the best out in her staff by encouraging constant self-improvement in education and professional experiences, making her ahead of her time and dearly loved and respected by all with whom she worked. Eventually renamed Virginia Blood Services and now serving as President and CEO, Leslie's tireless leadership was instrumental in overcoming blood supply shortages throughout the metropolitan area, turning VBS into a leading blood collection program within the U.S. Outside of work, Leslie was appointed by then-Governor Doug Wilder to the Virginia Board of Medicine, and she always found time to be engaged in her community by serving on several executive boards and being an active member of Leadership Metro and the Richmond First Club. Leslie was a charter member of the Warsaw Women, a diverse group of like-minded, fierce, executive-level women who met to collaborate, share experiences and network in a supportive environment. Even more remarkable was knowing she balanced this tremendous career as a single mother of two children, Sydney V. Johnson Gibson (Joseph) and Adam Benjamin Sydnor (Cynthia). She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Nicholas Avery Ross Johnson, Olivia Annlee Winters Johnson, Austin Garland Sydnor, Zoey Adisen Sydnor; and her sister, Dr. Meredith E. Reiniger of Rochester, N.Y. Always "dressed to the nines," the vibrant and eclectic Leslie had a sense of fashion that was never out of style. She found her fascination and love of reading cookbooks and cooking through her mother. A fabulous cook and admirer of Julia Child and James Beard, Leslie loved feeding her friends and family and was well-known for some of her more lavish dinner parties. Leslie had eclectic taste in art and interior design and was an avid supporter and collector of art from local Richmond artists. She shared a love of reading and writing poetry with her sister and eventually published her writings of poetry, a dream of hers accomplished with the help of her sister and daughter-in-law. Ever the matriarch of her family, Leslie found tremendous joy in time spent with her four grandchildren, engaging them in family history and traditions. Her caring and selfless generosity towards others was shown through her many holiday meals provided to the lonely, her Christmas gift donations to children of poverty and the many people she "adopted" as family. Leslie loved and doted on her husband, Skip, their pets and shared in their mutual love of travel, art and lavish garden at their Corolla, N.C. beach house known as "Steelhenge." Leslie's smile, never-ending charm and grace, larger-than-life personality and generosity will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Charitable contributions in honor of Leslie Vogt-Sydnor can be made online at the Richmond Education Foundation website to support the William Fox Elementary School fundraising efforts.