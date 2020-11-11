‘Let Us Control Our Own Destiny’ with legislators

“Land use,” he continued, “is always a big issue for local governments. He did say that the town’s Comprehensive Plan gives “us the tools to implement [it] without hamstringing us.”

“Local Control will give us control of our local revenues,” Farrar said, without limiting them or taking them away. He said they are not opposed to taxation reform, but they need to be allowed “to still do our job.”

In the area of relationships of towns to counties, Farrar said that it “may sound a little bit odd,” noting that it is “a very important part of local government try to work with the VML (Virginia Municipal League) to focus on counties and cities. If you’re going to create legislation, keep us in mind.”

Under the topic of Right-of-Way, Farrar said the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and the state adopted regulations basically to restrict right-of-way telecom without our permission -- even with our permission parameters set on it.” He said that management of right-of-way has been a long-held local decision, and local control should not be usurped.

“Sovereign immunity,” he continued, “is a critical tool for local government -- not just police but other areas where this is an example.”