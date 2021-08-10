Letters to the Editor: Week of 8/11/21

Political sign resulted in vandalism
Dear Editor:
Attention Political Sign Vandals!
At a trial held July 2, in the General District Court of Hanover County, a person was convicted of the vandalism of a political sign located on Route 360.
This vandalism is a violation of the First Amendment right of free speech.
The conviction resulted in the following cost to the vandal:
- Restitution for the sign - $449
- 50 hours of community service to be served within one (1) year
- 90 days suspended jail sentence
- Court costs of $94
- Court fine of $250
- Personal attorney fees of $500 - $1,000
These signs are monitored by game cameras. Is it really worth the cost?
Think about it because you will be caught and you will be prosecuted.
Major Mansfield
Mechanicsville