Letters to the Editor: Week of 8/11/21
Letters to the Editor: Week of 8/11/21

Political sign resulted in vandalism

Dear Editor:

Attention Political Sign Vandals!

At a trial held July 2, in the General District Court of Hanover County, a person was convicted of the vandalism of a political sign located on Route 360.

This vandalism is a violation of the First Amendment right of free speech.

The conviction resulted in the following cost to the vandal:

- Restitution for the sign - $449

- 50 hours of community service to be served within one (1) year

- 90 days suspended jail sentence

- Court costs of $94

- Court fine of $250

- Personal attorney fees of $500 - $1,000

These signs are monitored by game cameras. Is it really worth the cost?

Think about it because you will be caught and you will be prosecuted.

Major Mansfield

Mechanicsville

