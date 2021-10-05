Levy, Fowler both bidding for local House seat

Fowler: I believe the most pressing issues in the 55th District are expanding Broadband, public education, and increasing access to quality healthcare. I believe we are currently addressing Broadband by encouraging public/private partnerships and providing millions in grant money for qualifying projects. I believe that our public schools provide a quality education, however we now have some serious issues that must be addressed. COVID-19 wreaked havoc on our public education last year, and the SOL test scores revealed a problem, which is that our students need to be in the classroom. I am so proud that of all the school systems in the state only one offered in-person classroom instruction all year, Hanover County Public Schools! There are still those who call for the schools to shut down. This would be a mistake. Hanover County has proven that classroom instruction is not only possible but is essential for student achievement. Finally, there is the issue of including “Critical Race Theory” into the curriculum. Simply stated, should students be taught that any race, religion, or ethnicity is inherently inferior? Should students be taught by virtue of race, religion or ethnicity that they are inherently racist? Absolutely not! In fact, to teach such an idea is inherently racist. Education should teach our children how to think and not what to think. As a member of the House Health, Welfare, and Institutions Committee, I have worked with my colleagues to expand the scope of practice for Nurse Practitioners, Nurse mid-wives, Physician Assistants and Clinical Nurse Specialists. I also supported providing insurance coverage for Telehealth services. These advances will increase access to primary health care. This is especially important in Virginia’s rural areas as Primary Care Physicians are in short supply. I have also introduced and am currently working on legislation that is intended to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.