Lewis Austin “Butch” HARLOW Jr.

HARLOW, Lewis Austin “Butch” Jr., claimed the promise of the resurrection on February 4, 2021. He passed away peacefully under the care of hospice after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis A. and Louise W. Harlow; and brother, Samuel S. Harlow. He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife of 61 years, JoeAnn F. Harlow. He also leaves behind two devoted children, Ronald M. Harlow (Annette) and Amy Louise Gregory (Johnny). In addition, Butch was blessed with five grandchildren, Melissa McKay (Andrew), Austin Harlow, Ashley Louise White (Adam), John Gregory and Hunter Gregory; and three great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Hannah and Hailey McKay. He is also survived by his loving sister, Nancy Goheen; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Herdman (Garnet) and Jeannie Harlow; and nephew, Lenny Piech (Nancy); as well as many other devoted family members. Butch retired from the Richmond Newspapers after 32 years as a photo engraver in the production department. He was also proud of his post-retirement career of 19 years with Bliley’s Funeral Home. Butch enjoyed all of God’s outdoor creations, especially fishing, sports of all types and just being close to nature. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren perform in all of their extracurricular activities. Butch was a true servant, volunteering at Atlee Little League for 32 years and Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens for 15 years, as well as a host of other organizations. He was also a member of the Exchange Clubs of Virginia since 1973, having served as District President from 1989 to 1990. Most notably, Butch served in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1961. Butch was a devout Christian and member of the Presbyterian Church. He most currently worshiped at Third Presbyterian Church at 500 Forest Avenue, Henrico, Virginia 23229, where donations may be made in his memory. A private burial will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park.